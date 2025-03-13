New evidence that The Doors' Jim Morrison may be alive (video)

Before the End is a new documentary by director Jeff Finn exploring the persistent conspiracy theory that The Doors lead singer Jim Morrison faked his own death at age 27 on July 3, 1971. The generally accepted and rather tragic tale is that Morrison drank himself death and died of heart failure in the bathtub of his Paris apartment. His girlfriend Pamela Courson discovered the body. But maybe that's just what Jimbo WANTED us all to think!

Could he have actually, ahem, ridden off into the storm to escape the fame that reportedly made him so miserable?

According to the NME, the film examines the "'evidence' of the theories that Morrison may still be alive, including one revolving around a man named 'Frank X', who works in maintenance in Syracuse, New York, but who some believe is Morrison in disguise."

Apparently, Frank X was once photographed with Doors drummer John Densmore. So that settles it: Mr Mojo has risen!

