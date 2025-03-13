RIP Mark Klein. He exposed NSA's secret surveillance program in notorious Room 641A

The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) recently announced the passing of Mark Klein, the AT&T whistleblower who exposed the NSA's mass surveillance program nearly two decades ago.

Klein worked as a telecommunications technician at AT&T for 22 years when he discovered something alarming at the company's San Francisco facility: evidence of widespread government spying on American citizens.

Mark not only saw how it works, he had the documents to prove it. He brought us over a hundred pages of authenticated AT&T schematic diagrams and tables.

What Klein uncovered was Room 641A, a secret NSA installation within AT&T's central office. The room contained equipment that made copies of all data passing through the company's networks, effectively allowing the government to monitor communications without warrants or oversight.

Despite facing potential legal repercussions, Klein remained steadfast. He testified before Congress, spoke with media outlets, and wrote a book about his experiences, Wiring Up The Big Brother Machine…And Fighting It. While the courts and Congress have yet to fully address the illegal surveillance he exposed, his actions inspired countless privacy advocates and led to important reforms.

And the fight is not over. The law, called Section 702, that now authorizes the continued surveillance that Mark first revealed, expires in early 2026. EFF and others will continue to push for continued reforms and, ultimately, for the illegal spying to end entirely.

