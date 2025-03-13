Strange shoplifting contest rewards the quietest thief

If you have sticky fingers and a gentle step, you could be a winner of an unusual contest taking place in Tokyo. 盗-TOH- ("steal" in Japanese) is a pop-up experience where you enter a pop-up market containing 5,000 items and try to shoplift as much as you can within 60 seconds. The trick is that if you make a sound, you're booted out and the goods stay behind.

Here are some of the items you can try to abscond with:

Premium mattresses and pillows from Brain Sleep (approximately 70 items)

Around 5,000 used books provided by Value Books

Over 10,000 bags of snacks, including the popular Baby Star Ramen from Oyatsu Company

Collaborative apparel items from Fruit of the Loom

"For groups of participants, there's an additional strategic element — larger items require teamwork to 'steal" successfully," explains Tokyo Weekender. "If one team member makes noise and gets eliminated, others can still complete the mission and take home their acquired items."

The event takes place this weekend but is nearly sold out. The pricing is based on the number of people in a group but starts at ¥1,000 (~US$6.77) for one ticket.

