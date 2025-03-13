"Vulgar" Texas Rangers ball cap pulled from sale

When baseball hat company New Era released a new line of "Overlap" hats, bearing a Major League Baseball team's logo overlapping with its home city/state, it must have thought it had a cute innovation in the baseball apparrel field. What they didn't realize is that the letter in the logo over a city or state name would create a new, unintended word.
And the Texas Rangers' Overlap hat created the Spanish word for "tits."
According to an article in The Athletic by Brooks Peck, New Era quickly pulled the Rangers hats from sale. Which probably makes the few that were sold before the mishap was discovered valuable collectors' items.
But other questionable Overlap hats were still available until just hours ago.
That probably does it for the vulgarities and near-vulgarities among the MLB hats. But more wholesome unintended associations are still out there.
