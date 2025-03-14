Cult leader? This bizarre bunker-like home is move-in ready!

This unusual home is for sale in Bowling Green, Ohio. Spanning 22,000 square feet, it features seven bedrooms, seven baths, and sits on eleven acres in the middle of nowhere. Ready to start your own cult? It's move-in ready!

From Zillow:

Large main floor recreation/exercise space, elevator and two sets of stairs, office space, huge pantry, mother-in-law suite, unbelievable storage, fenced pond with beach area. Truly a must-see!

Other amenities include a massive "exercise room" and bathroom boasting two toilets beside each other without any divider. See below!

(With credit to the Farker who called it a "Cults-R-Us starter pack"!)

image: NORIS

image: NORIS

image: NORIS

