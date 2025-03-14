Bring your device to its knees with this horde of 3D honey bunnies

Maeda Mameo's Honey Bunnies renders a large number of glistening 3D rabbits in a dynamic flood of gloopily-drawn honey. My desktop computer seems to manage 60fps nicely, but I'm not sure my cellphone would like the look of those numbers. Click the "tiling" checkbox if you don't smell burning lithium but would like to. Fortunately, the bunnies do not appear to breed.

Mameo's website offers a lot of similar 3D experiments! You might be there all day. [via]

