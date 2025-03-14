Convert normal text to Unicode homoglyphs to look silly, cool or clever

Q and Z (formerly at Panix) is a hidden pillar of the old web, converting text to appear to be upside-down, in a 𝔟𝔩𝔞𝔠𝔨𝔩𝔢𝔱𝔱𝔢𝔯 typeface, Ɽ𐌵𐌍𐌉𐌂, or anything else made possible through zillions of Unicode alternatives. Fontgenerator.cool is a new and more modern site offering even more options for ꧁♢✸ embellishing ✸♢꧂ text. [via Hacker News]

However, this sort of thing can create accessibility problems for screen-reading devices. Ideally, if you wanted to do this, it should be applied to normal text in some superficial way (fonts, javascript, CSS?) rather than baked into the HTML. But you can't do that on social media.

