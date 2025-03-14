Critically endangered mountain tapir celebrates his 26th birthday

Mochi the mountain tapir—one of only three of the critically endangered creatures in the entire United States—celebrated his 26th birthday last month! Mochi lives at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs, CO, which is one of only two zoos in the United States where you can get face to face with a mountain tapir. The species is extremely rare, as only about 2500 remain in the wild.

Mochi celebrated his birthday with a delicious 'cake' made from some of his favorite foods—lettuce, apples, bananas, sweet potatoes, and more! The video of him chowing down on his birthday treat is so cute—and features some top-tier snout footage and even more awesome tapir ASMR crunching. Enjoy!

See more of Mochi at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's website, YouTube, or Instagram.

