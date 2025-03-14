Dictator Trump declares it's "illegal" to criticize him the way CNN does (video)

Write negative coverage about Dictator Trump, and you're breaking the law. At least that's what the highly sensitive MAGA man said when speaking to reporters today.

"I believe that CNN and MSDNC [sic], who literally write 97.6% bad about me, are political arms of the Democrat Party," he said, seeming to forget the name of MSNBC. "And in my opinion, they are really corrupt and they are illegal. What they do is illegal." (See video below, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

"And it has to stop," he added, via The Hill, after comparing television news outlets to political operatives. "It has to be illegal, it's influencing judges and it's really changing law, and it just cannot be legal. I don't believe it's legal, and they do it in total coordination with each other."

After checking off all the other boxes on his authoritarian road map, I was wondering when Trump would get around to threatening reporters for reporting the news.

From The Hill:

Trump's speech at the DOJ was rare for any president. During his remarks, he attacked the Biden administration, claimed he has been politically persecuted, and name-checked those he thinks have unfairly targeted him. The White House and the news media have sparred in recent weeks, including when the administration announced it would take over the press pool, taking that control away from the White House Correspondents' Association.

