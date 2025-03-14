Unelected U.S. President Musk retweeted to his 200 million followers that Hitler, Stalin and Mao didn't kill anyone — their naughty "public sector" workers did! The post literally said, "Stalin, Mao, and Hitler didn't murder millions of people. Their public sector workers did."

Let's do a quick body count of the mass murderers Musk just defended:

Hitler: Orchestrated the Holocaust (6 million murdered) plus his little war hobby killed another 20 million. His employees were to blame for following his orders exactly as directed!

Orchestrated the Holocaust (6 million murdered) plus his little war hobby killed another 20 million. His employees were to blame for following his orders exactly as directed! Stalin: Signed orders killing 6-9 million people. Those pesky civil servants, taking "purge the kulaks" so literally!

Signed orders killing 6-9 million people. Those pesky civil servants, taking "purge the kulaks" so literally! Mao: 35-45 million dead. Obviously the fault of mid-level bureaucrats and not, you know, the actual dictator.

When called out, Commander Hairplug got his feelings hurt: "Frankly, they need better dirty tricks. The 'everyone is Hitler' attack is soo tired."

Pro tip for Elon: When you spend your morning defending actual Hitler on your Nazi-friendly social media platform, people aren't calling you Hitler — they're just quoting your tweets.

