Unelected U.S. President Musk retweeted to his 200 million followers that Hitler, Stalin and Mao didn't kill anyone — their naughty "public sector" workers did! The post literally said, "Stalin, Mao, and Hitler didn't murder millions of people. Their public sector workers did."
Let's do a quick body count of the mass murderers Musk just defended:
- Hitler: Orchestrated the Holocaust (6 million murdered) plus his little war hobby killed another 20 million. His employees were to blame for following his orders exactly as directed!
- Stalin: Signed orders killing 6-9 million people. Those pesky civil servants, taking "purge the kulaks" so literally!
- Mao: 35-45 million dead. Obviously the fault of mid-level bureaucrats and not, you know, the actual dictator.
When called out, Commander Hairplug got his feelings hurt: "Frankly, they need better dirty tricks. The 'everyone is Hitler' attack is soo tired."
Pro tip for Elon: When you spend your morning defending actual Hitler on your Nazi-friendly social media platform, people aren't calling you Hitler — they're just quoting your tweets.
Via Futurism
Previously:
• 'They're such NPCs' — Why Elon Musk thinks you're not real
• Musk Watch tracker reveals DOGE savings overstated by 92%
• Musk calls pilot the R-word over astronaut delay — then delays SpaceX flight to ISS