Man found with live turtle hidden in "groin area" at Newark airport

A Pennsylvania man attempted to pass through outbound security at New Jersey's Newark Liberty international airport with a turtle concealed in his pants. The creature reportedly set off an alarm and was found in the man's "groin area" when Transportation Security Administration workers patted him down.

When questioned further, the man reached into his pants and pulled out the turtle, which was about 5 inches (12 centimeters) long and wrapped in a small blue towel. He said it was a red-ear slider turtle, a species that is popular as a pet. The man — whose name was not released — was escorted from the checkpoint area by Port Authority police and ended up missing his flight. The turtle was confiscated, and it's not clear if the turtle was the man's pet or why he had it in his pants.

Thomas Carter, the TSA's Federal Security Director for New Jersey, said the turtle was not harmed by the man's actions: "We have seen travelers try to conceal knives and other weapons on their person, in their shoes and in their luggage, however I believe this is the first time we have come across someone who was concealing a live animal down the front of his pants."

