Oddly catchy remix of Hootie & the Blowfish singing to The Smiths' music (video)

Musical mashup maker William Maracni created this curious remix of Hootie & the Blowfish singing their two hits—"I Only Wanna Be With You" and "Hold my Hand"—to the music of The Smiths' "Cemetery Gates."

It's surprisingly catchy in a dumb-funny way. I bet Morissey would hate it which, of course, is a-ok with me.

"Marr and Moz are on your side while Hootie is on mine," Maracni writes.

(via Laughing Squid)

Previously:

• This mash-up of Donna Summer and Danzig is fantastic

• Mashing up NWA with an old Irish rebel song