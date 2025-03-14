Oddly catchy remix of Hootie & the Blowfish singing to The Smiths' music (video)

Musical mashup maker William Maracni created this curious remix of Hootie & the Blowfish singing their two hits—"I Only Wanna Be With You" and "Hold my Hand"—to the music of The Smiths' "Cemetery Gates."
It's surprisingly catchy in a dumb-funny way. I bet Morissey would hate it which, of course, is a-ok with me.
"Marr and Moz are on your side while Hootie is on mine," Maracni writes.
(via Laughing Squid)
