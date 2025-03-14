Renting is for apartments, not your productivity tools — Own Word, Excel, and more for only $30

TL;DR: Add Microsoft Office to your PC for just $29.97 — no recurring fees.

Microsoft REALLY wants you to subscribe to Microsoft 365, but unless you're using things like Clipchamp, Microsoft Forms, and Viva Engage (seriously, does anyone?), you're paying at least $70 a year for software you could own. Instead of endlessly shelling out cash, get Microsoft Office for Windows for just $29.97 until March 30.

Lifetime access to PC apps you use

You already know what Office is for — Word lets you draft documents (or at least look busy), Excel keeps your finances and side hustles in check, PowerPoint helps you fake having it all together in meetings, and Outlook keeps your inbox from becoming a dumpster fire. Unlike Microsoft 365, these apps don't require an internet connection, and your files aren't stored in the cloud, so you have full control over your work anytime, anywhere.

Compatibility with newer Office versions and 365

Office 2019 is fully compatible with newer Office versions and Microsoft 365, so you won't run into issues when sending or receiving Word documents, Excel spreadsheets, PowerPoint presentations, or Outlook emails. Files created in Office 2019 can be opened, edited, and shared with users on later versions, ensuring smooth collaboration without formatting errors or compatibility headaches. Whether working on a team project, sharing reports, or reviewing presentations, you can confidently exchange files without worrying about software mismatches.



This version of Office also introduces practical enhancements, like better data tools in Excel, improved email organization in Outlook, and inking support for touchscreen devices — letting you write, draw, and annotate directly in documents with a stylus or your finger.

Lock in Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for just $29.97—before this deal disappears on March 30 at 11:59 PM PST.

Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows – $29.97

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.