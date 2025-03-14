Restaurant offers to compensate 4,000 diners after teenagers caught peeing in the hotpot broth

China's huge hotpot chain Haidilao is offering to compensate a staggering 4,000 diners who dined at one of their Beijing locations. Why? Because of a video that went viral depicting two teenagers urinating in the hotpot broth.

"We fully understand that the distress caused to our customers by this incident cannot be fully compensated for by any means," the company stated. "We are willing to do our utmost to take responsibility."

According to Reuters, police arrested the two 17-year-old boys. Meanwhile, Haidilao are suing them in civil court.

