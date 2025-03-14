Satirical Wayne Gretzky-brand wine labels bring joy

A Toronto LCBO (Liquor Control Board of Ontario) has denied that it recently displayed Wayne Gretzky Estate-brand wine bottles with altered labels. Photos of the supposed labels—which disparage the Canadian former NHL star because of Gretzky's embracing of Trump—appeared on the r/Ontario subreddit on Monday night. Blog Toronto explains why Canadians have turned against Gretzky, who was once their "Great One":

The once-unanimously beloved Gretzky, as anyone who has been reading the news will know, has fallen out of favour in some camps recently due to his affiliation with Donald Trump, who considers the world-renowned athlete a close friend and "fantastic guy," as well as a supporter.

The photos of the wine labels, which the Redditor who posted them claimed were taken at the LCBO at Manulife Centre on Bloor Street in Toronto, showed four different wines with their labels hilariously altered.

One of my Canadian friends reposted a photo of the Gretzky Chardonnay, whose label reads:

"Wayne Gretzky Chardonnay VGA, USA, Chardonnay, Acrid & Treasony: This mediocre Ontario Chardonnay reeks of betrayal. Expect hints of moral rot, fermented in the casks of vast wealth. Pair with barbecued raccoon."

According to Blog Toronto, some of the other altered labels read:

"Sad & two-faced. This merlot is as weak as its namesake's moral fibre." "Weak & backstabbery. This Pinot delights with notes of elitism, and affluence. Terry Fox would not have used this swill to put out a fire."

Unfortunately, the hilariously altered labels are no longer on display, if indeed they ever were. Now Toronto reports that an LCBO spokesperson told them, "at this time, we have found no evidence to suggest that any product label was altered in our stores," and believes the images were photoshopped.

Blog Toronto also reports:

A staff member on-site also said they had not heard of any tags being swapped by a rogue anti-Gretzky comedian. The store manager additionally clarified over the phone that they are unable to comment on such matters, but did not outright deny the potential stunt, nor sound confused by the question, either.

The original post and images have already been deleted from Reddit, but you can still find the images floating around the Internet.

