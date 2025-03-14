Sigma BF is a minimalist full-frame compact camera

Sigma, famed for its lenses and offbeat camera designs, has a striking new mirrorless model out: the Sigma BF, a high-end compact camera designed to get professional results as simply as possible. There are barely any controls on its plain, minimal case—pro shooters may recoil in shock—but it records 6k with 14 stops of dynamic range in 10-bit L-log color. And it's about half the price of a Sony FX3.

24MP full-frame CMOS sensor

Phase detection AF with human and animal detection

No mechanical shutter

3.2" 2.1M dot rear touchscreen

Pressure-sensitive buttons with haptic feedback

6K video up to 30p, 4K up to 30p

1080 up to 120p

Leica L-Log profile

Zebras and False Color exposure displays

230GB of internal memory

10Gbps USB-C port, external mic compatible

DPReview's Richard Butler finds it "inspiringly simple."

The Sigma BF is one of the most unusual cameras we've ever encountered. On paper it looks like an under-specced rival to the Panasonic DC-S9 or even the Sony a7C II. Or, perhaps even a slightly re-purposed Sigma fp. But, even though it shares components and a small rectangular body, the BF is quite unlike any of these cameras. Sigma's CEO, Kazuto Yamaki talked about completely re-thinking the camera's interface to pare it back to the fundamental things a camera needs to offer, in an attempt to make it simple to use, with the aim of making a camera for everyday use. And the more I use the BF, the more I think I understand this intent.

"I fully expect to have to rewire my brain in order to use it effectively," writes Jaron Schneider at PetaPixel.

It is a major risk and an absolute swing for the fences kind of design that goes all-in on the idea that taking a photo should be simple, intuitive, and untethered from design aesthetics that have been included for years simply because they exited on film cameras. When you hear Sigma describe why it made all these decisions, you find yourself nodding along in agreement.

Reminds me of the original Blackmagic Cinema Cameras from 15 years ago or thereabouts—novel yet inexpensive film-making machines for people who don't know what they won't miss.

