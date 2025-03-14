Tesla begs Trump not to destroy company after Musk got him elected

Tesla, run by red-pilled billionaire Elon Musk, just sent a cringe "pwease don't hurt us" letter to the administration over its mob boss style trade war.

In an unsigned letter, Tesla warned that other countries might retaliate against U.S. trade tantrums by slapping tariffs on American-made EVs. As reported in the Financial Times, one insider said: "It is unsigned because nobody at the company wants to be fired for sending it."

"Past trade actions by the United States have resulted in immediate reactions by the targeted countries," Tesla warned in the letter, seemingly surprised to have discovered that some of its components aren't available in Murica.

Gawrsh, who could have predicted that helping Trump destroy the government while tweeting Pepe memes would end badly for America's formerly favorite electric car company besides literally everyone?

