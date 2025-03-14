Watch a mesmerizing video of a chain link fence being made. The fence is "knit" together using metal wire that gets twisted with a machine. Watching the machine twist the metal back and forth is so satisfying.

Here's a little history about the chain link fence. By the early 1900s, chain-link fencing started to become more popular in the United States. The durable, low-maintenance, and affordable aspects of the chain link fence is what made it desirable. During this time, chain-link fencing began to be used for many different things such as protecting homes and industrial properties to fencing off military installations.

It's always fun to see the process behind how such a common everyday object is made. It's especially fun when it's calming to watch. I'd love to see this process up close, in person!

See also: Snake climbs a thin wire fence and then slithers along the top of it