Watch: massive Maine Coon cat and wolf meet in the snow

In this incredible moment captured on video, a massive Maine Coon cat meets a gentle wolf. The two creatures slowly approach each other in the snow, not sure what to think at first. They finally put their noses together, and you can see them both relax and perk up.

Although most cats would probably run away from a wolf, Maine Coons are another story. They are one of the largest domesticated cat breeds. Males may weigh from 13 to 18 pounds, while females tend to weigh between 8 to 12 pounds. Some Maine Coons can even reach up to 25 pounds.

I love how these two look roughly the same size, and even have similar colored fur. They're so cute together. I wish the video was longer!

