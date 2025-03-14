Why is the Federal government working for Tesla?

Convicted Felon #47 was hawking Teslas from the yard at the People's House and now the Attorney General is acting like a mall cop.

There is nothing going on except that globally people are locally attacking Teslas or Tesla dealerships out of anger at Elon Musk. The Department of Justice is not local law enforcement. Bondi talks about finding whomever is "funding" these attacks, but it doesn't take George Soros to buy a can of spray paint, or to make a Molotov. Why is the Attorney General of the United States wasting time on this when people can buy an EV from a reputable maker who isn't currently being accused of Nazism, like Ford or Volkswagen. There is no real risk to the American public here and again; it's all just a local law enforcement job.

"If you're gonna touch a Tesla, go to a dealership, do anything, you better watch out, because we're coming after you," Bondi said. "And if you're funding this, we're coming after you. We're gonna know who you are." Bondi's threat was met with mockery on social media. On Bluesky, journalist Adrian Bonenberger wrote: "Hello DOGE? I would like to report more waste in government." University of Florida political science professor Michael McDonald sarcastically remarked that Bondi's threat was "a great advertisement for Tesla. Makes me want to go out and buy one." And Cornell University historian Larry Glickman wryly commented that the attorney general's warning was an example of the "wonderful free enterprise system at work, where the consumer is sovereign and the state stays out of the way." "Next week: the SEC investigates finance media who downgrade Tesla stock," wrote University of Chicago assistant political science professor E.J. Fagan. Intelligence and policy professional Eric Robinson observed that driving a Tesla under Trump's second term has become "a mark of failure." RawStory

Previously:

