AI can make you look like a master photographer

TL;DR: Edit photos with AI using Luminar Neo, on sale for $89.99.

The best thing AI can do right now is take over for all the really annoying work you don't want to do. Replacing photo backgrounds? You could either manually cut out the background and replace it yourself over the course of a few hours or let AI do it in a couple of seconds so you can focus on important stuff. Like snacks.

Luminar Neo works both as a standalone AI art tool and a Photoshop plugin. This AI image editor can replace backgrounds, change lighting, and so much more. And instead of paying $682, now it's only $89.99.

AI makes photo editing easy

Luminar Neo is a photo editing program that uses AI to make things easier. Instead of doing tons of tedious edits by hand, the AI does it for you. You can swap out skies, change the lighting in your photos, or get rid of anything you don't want in the picture, all with a few clicks.

It also helps with things like smoothing skin, adjusting the composition, and making your photos look sharper or more detailed. And they've added tools that let you stitch together panoramic photos, mess with light sources, and even combine multiple photos to get everything in focus.

Along with the main program, you're getting some extra tools, too. There's a video course to show you how to do cool edits, and then packs of overlays and color presets that you can just drop onto your photos for different effects. You can add things like light reflections, wintery textures, or different sky looks.

Luminar Neo runs on both Mac and Windows, and if you use Photoshop or Lightroom, you can use it as a plugin.

Photo editing doesn't have to be hard.

Get Luminar Neo for life for $89.99.

The Award-Winning Luminar Neo Lifetime Bundle – $89.99

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.