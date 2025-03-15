Enjoy massive savings with this $20 membership to BJ's Wholesale Club

Looking to spend less at the grocery store? Since we're all sick of paying top dollar for eggs, we might as well try to find more affordable ways to feed the family. BJ's Wholesale Club is ready to help you save up to 25% off grocery store prices.

If you're hoping to be kinder to your wallet this year, you can currently snag a one-year The Club Card Membership with BJ's Easy Renewal for just $20 — $40 off the usual price — through May 3.

Find out what BJ's Wholesale Club is all about

Unlike some discount stores with strange house brands, you'll see popular brands you know and love on the shelves of BJ's Wholesale Club. You can save big on all of them, to the tune of 25% off regular grocery store prices.

It's not just produce and meats that are discounted; BJ's also has household essentials, school supplies, gas for your car, and much more. And buying in bulk lets you spend less and cut back on trips to the store, saving you gas money and time.

Need to be even more time efficient? Say no more; their ExpressPay option lets you skip the long lines and scan your items as you shop, then pay in the app for a speedy checkout. Don't even have time to step foot in the store? They also offer curbside pickup, same-day delivery, and online order fulfillment.

Unlike many wholesale stores (we're looking at you, Costco), BJ's Wholesale Club accepts manufacturer's coupons. Many BJ's coupons can even be combined with them for even lower prices.

Aside from all the savings in store, you'll also enjoy member-exclusive discounts and perks from BJ's Home Improvement, BJ's Optical, BJ's Tire Center, and BJ's Travel.

Join over seven million members already happily saving money with BJ's Wholesale Club. Stores are currently based in the eastern US, with 244 clubs and 175 gas stations ranging from New York to Tennessee.

Cut a chunk out of multiple tabs of your budget with this BJ's Wholesale Club one-year membership, now just $20 through May 3.

$20 for a 1-year The Club Card Membership with BJ's Easy Renewal®‹ (Terms apply.) – $20

Note: This deal is available to new members only and requires agreement to BJ's Easy Renewal enrollment.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

