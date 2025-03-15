Moby wants you to give him a call

Electronic music legend Moby is feeling overwhelmed and wants to hear from you. He recently shared a post on social media asking folks to call him and tell him what we are all doing to stay sane in this absolutely bonkers world. He is going to collect the ideas and share them on an upcoming podcast. In the video, he states:

Hi. I don't think I'm alone in feeling like the world just keeps going from one apocalypse to the next apocalypse to the next apocalypse. And there are lots of things that I do to try and stay sane. But I want to hear from you, what are you doing to stay sane or to be sane or to get sane?… I've set up a phone number, if you can call me and just leave a message telling me how you're trying to stay sane. We're going to play a bunch of these messages on an upcoming Moby pod, while also talking about the things that we're doing to try and stay sane. And above all I hope you're ok. Thanks.

Here's the number: 909-345-1089. You should give him a call. I think I'll ring him up and let him know that I resonate with how he's feeling, and share a few things that help me feel better: walking my dog, playing drums and hanging out with my awesome bandmates, and listening to great music (Father John Misty's latest album, Mahashmashana, is currently on heavy rotation, along with one of my all-time favorites, Jesus Christ Superstar). How about you?

