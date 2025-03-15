These $26 earbuds were made for sleeping

Have trouble falling asleep? You're not alone. And if you're tired of counting sheep or reading boring books every night, we have a more fun solution that could help.

The SleepEEZ Mini Noise-Blocking True Wireless Earbuds for Sleeping were made to let you nod off while listening to your favorite content. And right now, they can be yours for $25.99 (reg. $34).

Have you ever tried to wear your earbuds in bed? While it sounds like a great idea, it's pretty uncomfortable. That's because your standard earbuds weren't created for lying down, but the SleepEEZ earbuds were made with relaxation in mind.

SleepEEZ earbuds were constructed in a flat design to offer maximum comfort wherever you lay your head. And they work for any sleep position — including side and stomach sleepers.

Curious how else they differ from your usual earbuds? The SleepEEZ weigh in at just 3g each, so they don't put pressure on your ears while you wear them. They also include comfy, breathable ErgoLoops to ensure they stay in place all night.

Though they do not use Active Noise Cancelling technology, these earbuds offer an effective noise-blocking service, so noises like your partner snoring or outside traffic will be muffled.

Equipped with Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, the SleepEEZ let you choose your wind-down content and enjoy it skip-free. Pick your preferred podcast, a meditation, white noise, or your favorite music playlist to fall asleep to. A sleep timer offers options from 30 minutes to two hours to choose when the earbuds turn off.

Speaking of powering off, a single charge on the SleepEEZ gives you 20 hours of playtime. And when you need to charge them back up, their fast-charging powers back up to 100% in just 60 minutes.

Fall asleep easier with some help from SleepEEZ Mini Noise-Blocking True Wireless Earbuds for Sleeping, available here for just $25.99 for a limited time.

