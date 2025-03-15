Video: greyhounds can breathe through bent snouts (and transform into roaches)

I recently ran across this video of Belle the greyhound sleeping in what looks like a terribly uncomfortable position, with her long bendy snout smushed and askew. I watched it several times because I truly couldn't believe that she—or any creature—could actually breathe like that! But she's clearly breathing, and sleeping, and seems utterly relaxed.

Now the video just makes me laugh because she looks and sounds so ridiculous—she's even got her eyes open (while fast asleep!) as she makes silly bent-snout breathing noises. Once I got past the alarm caused by her uncomfortable-looking bent snout, I have even come to thoroughly enjoy her snouty ASMR!

Perusing her Instagram, I also found out that Belle is a master of what greyhound aficionados call "roaching"—when the long-legged doggos fall asleep on their backs with all of their legs splayed in the air. Greyhounds as Pets explains that this hilarious-looking behavior expresses comfort and security:

Another adorable hound trick is something affectionately referred to as 'roaching' – the act of a hound flipping onto its back, legs all over the place, and falling asleep. They look somewhat like dead cockroaches, hence the nickname for the behaviour. If your greyhound is roaching, it's a positive sign – being on their backs with its bellies exposed is a vulnerable position for a dog, and they need to feel safe and happy to do it. It can be very funny to look at, and my friends often comment that my greyhounds look like they haven't been assembled correctly.

Belle, a "rescued ex-racer, now pro couch surfer," was rescued from abusive coaches in the greyhound racing industry and now lives with her human, Christine, in Switzerland. I love watching Belle "roaching," not only because it just looks so darn cute, but because it shows that she's truly happy and safe in her new home.

See more of the adorable noodle snoozing, roaching, zooming, eating, cuddling, and more on her Instagram.

