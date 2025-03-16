Waiting for a reason to get a Costco membership? This one comes with $45 to spend

TL;DR: Get a 1-Year Costco Gold Star Membership and $45 to spend for just $65.

Where do you go for groceries? How about to pick up meds? Get gas? What about clothes shopping? What if you have an emergency and the only solution is a brand-new toaster? Costco.

Costco is an all-in-one wholesale store with legendary hotdogs, and they're a great place to go if you want to stretch your budget or just stop running all over town. Sure, there's a membership fee, but now you can actually get a Costco 1-Year Gold Star Membership for the regular price ($65), and it comes with $45 to spend.

How to redeem

Here's how it works. First, you'll purchase your Gold Star Membership here. When you do, make sure to provide a valid email address. Within two weeks, you'll have your Digital Costco Shop Card in your inbox. Once you have it, you can use your $45 to spend in-store or online. How many hotdogs can you buy with that?

This offer only works if you've never been a Costco member OR if your Costco membership has been expired for over 18 months. So, if you've been waiting for a sign to go back, here it is.

Don't miss your chance to get a 1-Year Costco Gold Star Membership for $65 that comes with a $45 Digital Costco Shop Card.

Costco 1-Year Gold Star Membership + $45 Digital Costco Shop Card – $65

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.