After Trump says Biden pardons are "VOID," Republican hits back: "Bring it on, you weak, whiny, tiny man" (video)

Dictator Trump declared in a rabid post that presidential pardons by Joe Biden are "VOID, VACANT, AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT" because the former president signed them with an autopen — a tool that has been used since 2011 and deemed legal by the Department of Justice. (Of course, this should come as no surprise, as Trump promised mass arrests of his political opponents last fall.)

And he specifically called out the "political thugs" of the Unselect Committee" (as in the J6 House committee that investigated the Capitol attacks), which translates to Republicans Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, among others.

"Those on the Unselect Committee, who destroyed and deleted ALL evidence obtained during their two year Witch Hunt of me…should fully understand that they are subject to investigation of the highest level," the convicted felon wrote, without evidence, in his vindictive rant, reposted by Aaron Rupar.

Kinzinger — one of the rare Republicans not to shrivel before the mad king — hit back, calling "whiney" Trump a "small little boy" in a post. The former congressman then includes a video in which he shreds Trump as a "weak, whiny, tiny man" who is "hiking up your pants now to just below your man boobs."

"You friggin' won and you STILL are complaining all the time?" he said. "Bring it on." (See video below.)

Trump himself pardoned every political thug who broke into the Capitol and fatally attacked police officers in 2001, but since he pardoned these convicted criminals with (supposedly) a handheld pen, it doesn't matter what they did.

From NBC News:

Trump's overnight comments appear to have been inspired by the Oversight Project, an offshoot of the Heritage Foundation, a right-wing think tank. The group questioned on X last week whether Biden had the "mental capacity" to order an autopen to be used to add his signature. It's unclear if the president was planning imminent action or an investigation against the committee members. A presidential pardon needs to be fully delivered to the recipient and the president can't pardon crimes related to impeachment — but it is not clear what legal avenue Trump intends to pursue to undo Biden's orders.

