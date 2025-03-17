Alex Jones calls Donald Trump a "poop addict" who "guzzles the feces of bacteria" (video)

Although conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is chummy with Donald Trump (takes one to know one), that did not stop the shock jock from calling the president a "poop addict" over the weekend.

"Trump, you are a genetically modified E. coli poop addict," the InfoWars host said on his show, criticizing Trump for his Diet Coke consumption.

"Trump is obsessed with drinking GMO E. coli feces. Trump is an E. coli feces addict," Jones continued, before repeating himself once more: "I'm not joking! Trump guzzles the feces of bacteria! He loves it!" (See clip below, posted by David McAfee.)

Jones, who was repeating a decade-old aspartame rumor that a McGill University science instructor has called "ludicrous," then accused Elon Musk and Glen Beck of having similar aspartame habits, before warning himself that he would likely get banned from X for his remarks.





Via Raw Story

