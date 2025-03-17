From Slack channels to bathroom escapes: Rippling's wild espionage claims against Deel 

HR firm Rippling has filed suit against rival Deel, alleging they planted a spy in their Dublin office.

This filing is packed with action and excitement; it reminds me of a late 1980s spy caper. Rippling alleges Deel planted a spy in their office. They employed a honey pot trap to catch the spy and then tracked the employee's activities. Things got extra silly when Rippling attempted to nab the guy:

"The bag only contained a notebook. It held no mobile device," the lawsuit says.

The spy then went to the bathroom and locked the door, "despite the independent solicitor's repeated warnings that these actions were in violation of the court order," the lawsuit says.

"I'm willing to take that risk," the employee said, according to the lawsuit.

The employee "then stormed out of the office and fled the scene," the lawsuit says.

Rippling says in the lawsuit the solicitor heard the employee flush the toilet, suggesting he "may have attempted to flush his phone down the toilet rather than provide it for inspection," though a later inspection of the building's plumbing "did not locate any mobile devices."