Huh? Trump's press secretary — whose job is to answer Qs: "You're a reporter. You should find out" (video)

Karoline Leavitt seemed to forget what her role as White House press secretary is, telling a reporter who asked her a question today that she should do her job and "find out."

The absurd statement came while the snarky 27-year-old MAGA mouthpiece was holding a press briefing to, er, answer questions from reporters.

On the topic of Donald Trump's claim that Joe Biden's pardons were "VOID," Leavitt had deceitfully suggested that the former president's staff "illegally" put his signature on the pardons and that he was not even aware of them. But when CNN's Kaitlan Collins countered, saying, "Biden is on the record talking about preemptive pardons for these people," and asking, "Is there any evidence that he wasn't aware?" the scene became ludicrous.

"You're a reporter," Leavitt answered. "You should find out." (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

Collins: Biden is on the record talking about preemptive pardons for these people Leavitt: But was he aware of his signature being used?Collins: Is there any evidence that he wasn't aware? Leavitt: You're a reporter. You should find out — Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 2025-03-17T17:35:08.747Z

Previously: Karoline Leavitt takes joy in disrespecting the press

