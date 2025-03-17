"I don't care what judges think" — Trump's border czar openly brags about ignoring federal courts

Remember when following court orders was, like, a whole thing in America? That antiquated "rule of law" BS is over, says Trump's border bestie Tom Homan when appeared on Fox News to openly brag about defying court orders.

See, some normie judge thought he could stop deportation flights of alleged Venezuelan gang members just because of "laws" and "the Constitution" or whatever. But Team Trump was all "Nah brah" and kept those planes moving anyway.

"I don't care what the judges think. I don't care what the Left thinks. We're coming," declared Homan, auditioning for the role of Diet Mussolini.

As White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt helpfully explained, the judge's order had "no lawful basis." Because who needs those nerds when you've got authoritarian lickspittles running things?

Democracy was fun while it lasted though, right?

