ICE tortures and hospitalizes legal United States resident

Attempting to return to his home in New Hampshire, green card holder Fabian Schmidt was detained at Logan Airport by ICE, tortured, hospitalized, and is still being detained.

On what seems to be a minor charge, if still existent, Fabian Schmidt's horrific experience appears to start with a dismissed marijuana charge from 2015 and a related failure to appear. Reentering the United States at Boston's Logan Airport, Schmidt was abducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and "violently interrogated," which left him hospitalized. The legal US resident is now being held at the Donald W. Wyatt detention facility in Rhode Island as his family and the German consulate work to get him released.

"It was just said that his green card was flagged," said Astrid Senior, his mother. She said she didn't hear from her son directly until Tuesday, when she learned he'd been hospitalized. Senior described Schmidt being "violently interrogated" at Logan Airport for hours, and being stripped naked, put in a cold shower by two officials, and being put back onto a chair. She said Schmidt told her immigration agents pressured him to give up his green card. She said he was placed on a mat in a bright room with other people at the airport, with little food or water, suffered sleep deprivation, and was denied access to his medication for anxiety and depression. … He was transported by ambulance to Mass General Hospital. He didn't know it at the time, but he also had influenza. WGBH.org

Only a judge can strip a legal resident of their green card. While it is legal to deport a green card holder for a marijuana possession charge in excess of 30 grams (1.3 oz) it doesn't seem like Schmidt's case would trigger this, and it seems strange that the US Government chooses this person to make an example of. Is ICE just trying to see what they can get away with? Customs and Border Patrol denied any wrongdoing:

"These claims are blatantly false with respect to CBP," said Hilton Beckham, the agency's Assistant Commissioner for Public Affairs. "When an individual is found with drug related charges and tries to reenter the country, officers will take proper action," she wrote. The agency did not immediately respond to further questions about the specific claims they dispute. WGBH.org

The students in New York are political prisoners; what is this about? Chaos and torture?

