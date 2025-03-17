Last week, Trump helped Tesla recover stock value. This week, it's falling again

After Tesla's stock slumped last week, the White House hosted a sales event and Donald Trump himself helped CEO and "co-president" whip up some enthusiasm for the troubled car company. The stock climbed back over the week, only to slide again on Monday morning. TSLA is down about 7%; Y!Finance reports the slide.

Tesla stock (TSLA) is dropping on Monday after a rough few weeks for the automaker. The stock is down more than 6%. Shares of the EV maker dropped 8% last week alone

Barrons puts it in context: Tesla Stock Is Plunging Again. It Could Drop for a Ninth Straight Week. Reuters has an interesting report on the "tanking" company's board.

Sixteen time zones away, the woman who ostensibly supervises CEO Musk is faring well: Robyn Denholm, hand-picked by Musk to run Tesla's board, is the best-paid chair at any public company in the U.S. The Australian businesswoman has been so richly compensated as Tesla chair that a shareholder lawsuit recently forced her to return part of her fortune. In a separate and ongoing case, a Delaware judge criticized Denholm for okaying a payout for Musk that, if approved by a higher court, would set a record for CEO compensation: $56 billion. Relatively unknown when she assumed the chair in 2018, the 61-year-old former accountant has since become recognized as the chief defender of the hotly contested pay package. … Her Tesla compensation since she first joined the board in 2014 has totaled about $682 million

The implication is the board members are just cutouts for Musk—which is to say it's an extremely unhealthy company.

Previously:

• The Tesla 'Cyberbeast' is exceptionally ugly

• LIDAR dramatically defeats Tesla, and maps Disney rides (video)

• Tesla begs Trump not to destroy company after Musk got him elected

• Tesla stock face-plants after latest Musk meltdown

• Krugman: 'America is now trapped in a burning Tesla'

• Tesla vs. Edison vs. The Great Men of History