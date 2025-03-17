MAGA supporter shocked when ICE locks up his wife

Don't you hate it when you are surprised by the entirely predictable consequences of your actions? That's what happened to Wisconsin man Bradley Bartell, who enthusiastically backed Trump's promise to crack down on Those People.

The poor MAGA aficionado never thought ICE would nabbed his own wife at the airport.

It was all fun and games for Mr. Bartell when the immigration gestapo was supposed to target those other folks — you know, the ones Trump told him were Bad Hombres. But now his Peruvian wife Camila Muñoz is cooling her heels in a Louisiana detention center, and wouldn't you know it, Bartell's discovering that "cracking down on immigration" means exactly what it says on the tin.

"I knew they were cracking down," Bartell told USA TODAY, displaying the kind of dazzling insight that probably led him to vote for fascism in the first place. "I guess I didn't know how it was going down." Translation: I didn't think the leopards would eat MY wife's face!

The upd? Their house down payment savings are now being drained for legal fees while Muñoz sits in a detention center that costs taxpayers $282 per day. This is the "fiscal conservatism" Musk is promising: spending government money to detain someone who was literally in the middle of the legal immigration process.

Hey Mr. Bartell, here's a thought: if the United States ever holds an election again, try voting for someone who doesn't want to make the immigration system more cruel and arbitrary?

