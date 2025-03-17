Team stuck at remote Antarctica base emailed that one of them is violent and threatened murder

A researcher at South Africa's Sanae IV base in remote Antarctica emailed their government that one of the team had become physically violent and made death threats.

The 10-person team is stationed there until December. An early departure would require a challenging emergency evacuation to either a German or Norway base.

"Regrettably, [his] behaviour has escalated to a point that is deeply disturbing," reads the email. "Specifically, he physically assaulted [name withheld], which is a grave violation of personal safety and workplace norms. Furthermore, he threatened to kill [name withheld], creating an environment of fear and intimidation. I remain deeply concerned about my own safety, constantly wondering if I might become the next victim."

"It is imperative that immediate action is taken to ensure my safety and the safety of all employees."

South Africa's environmental minister Dion George said that his office is "considering options" at the moment.

"The person who assaulted the team leader is remorseful and has been psychologically re-evaluated willingly," he told The Guardian.

What triggered the frosty freak out?

"It was a dispute over a task the team leader wanted the team to do – a weather-dependent task that required a schedule change," George said.

John Carpenter could not be reached for comment.

(Thanks, Chanté McCormick!)



Previously:

• Green space now covers nearly 5 square miles of Antarctica

• Pouring a literal ice-cold can of Coke in -70°F Antarctica

• Interactive online tour of Antarctica's microworld from science hacker Ariel Waldman

• New survey reveals land under Antarctica



