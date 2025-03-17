The 1979 trailer for Steve Martin's "The Jerk"

There is a standard trailer for the 1979 movie The Jerk, starring Steve Martin. But I just discovered an alt trailer that is unusual, clever, and meta.

It features Martin in a short film talking directly theater owners, ostensibly not intended to be shown to theatergoers.

It's great to discover material created contemporaneously with the original content that you love — in this case, showcasing Steve Martin at the height of his powers and popularity — that you've never seen. It's like finding a cut scene from a great movie or cut tracks from a classic album.

