This driver is the par-KING! (video)

Hasan Uzun (aka @reis10line) brings his masterful driving to the parking garage in the video below. Uzun is sometimes referred to as the "Drift King" but he's clearly also the par-king!

Drifting is when a driver intentionally makes the car slide through a turn by oversteering, causing the rear wheels to lose traction while still staying in control. It's all about balancing the throttle, steering, and braking to keep sliding but avoid spinning out. It fascinating to watch because it looks both aggressive and effortless at the same time.

