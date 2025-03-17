Trump lawyer behind hundreds of millions in losses still talking

Alina Habba cites the US Constitution when declaring a Federal judge doing his constitutional duty as "incredible" and "ridiculous."

Judicial review of a president's executive orders is part of the United States system of checks and balances, which is enshrined in our Constitution. Alina Habba's lawyering has helped Trump lose more than 450 million dollars, so it isn't surprising that she disagrees with judges doing their job.

"Under Article 2, the president is allowed to do this, number one," Habba insisted. "No, these are gang members. These are members that President Trump has delegated and said are terrorist organizations." "And what we've done is removed these individuals from our states," she continued. "So then to have a federal judge come in and say, 'hey, I don't agree with the president of the United States with an executive order.' "It just, it's, it's unthinkable, and it's ridiculous."

Previously:

• Alina Habba settles with woman she pretended to represent