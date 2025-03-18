Coast guard launches helicopter and boat rescue of two drowning people—who turned out to be neither

In Matua, New Zeland, the coast guard and an emergency services helicopter were dispatched to rescue swimmers in distress. Apparently police had received reports that two people were struggling in the harbor off Fergusson Park in the North Island's Bay of Plenty Region.

After the reports came in at at 6:15pm, the police engaged with the Royal New Zealand Coastguard and Aerocool Rescue Helicopter and traveled to the harbor area.

"We both searched the area, and by 7pm we were stood down by police," the Coastguard spokesperson said.

Apparently, the two drowning people were neither. Rather, they were a pair of geese doing what geese do.

"It's always better to be safe than sorry," said the Coastguard. Sure, but what's good for the goose isn't always good for the gander.











