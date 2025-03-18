Fed-up Tesla investor asks Musk to choose: step down as CEO or dump Trump

Elon Musk's bromance with Donald Trump might be good for MAGA, but it has so far "destroyed" Tesla to the tune of $565 billion in stock. That's quite a stench. And now, early Tesla investor Ross Gerber is asking the 53-year-old tech billionaire to choose: Either step down as CEO of Tesla, or dump Trump.

"There are too many important things Tesla is doing," he said on Sky's Business Live today, via Daily Beast. "So either Elon should come back to Tesla and be the CEO of Tesla and give up his other jobs, or he should focus on the government and keep doing what he is doing, but find a suitable CEO of Tesla."

"The company's reputation has just been destroyed by Elon Musk," Gerber continued. "Sales are plummeting, so yeah, it's a crisis. You literally can't sell the best product in the marketplace because the CEO is so divisive."

From Daily Beast:

"I think Tesla needs a new CEO and I decided today I was going to start saying it and so this is the first show that I'm saying it on," Gerber told host Darren McCaffrey on Sky's Business Live. Gerber went on to say that Tesla was "absolutely" in crisis following Musk's recent movements, listing out the company's formidable achievements in the electric vehicle space and how the billionaire has since worked overtime to tarnish it. … According to a report from Business Insider published Tuesday, Tesla's shares have now plummeted 53% from a record high reached in mid-December. The company's market value has similarly steadily plunged since December as well.

Musk recently admitted on Fox Business that he was toggling between Trump and his real jobs "with great difficulty," followed by a nervous chuckle, a loud sigh, and dead silence.

