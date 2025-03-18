First original Silent Hill game in 13 years revealed

The first full original Silent Hill game, I should say. Last year's The Short Message was little more than an appetizer to get audiences excited for the then-upcoming Silent Hill 2 remake. The remake ended up doing well – well enough for Konami to jump feet-first back into venerable survival horror series Silent Hill, which holds a special place not just in my heart but in millions of fans' the world over. It was quirky, it was special, it was genuinely terrifying and darkly hilarious at times… and after thirteen years of dormancy, it's finally returning in full force with Silent Hill f. (Yes, that's supposed to be lowercase.)

As befits what is essentially a soft reboot of the series, Silent Hill f seems to be a fresh take – it doesn't even take place in Silent Hill, which residents of the town's real-world analogue should be very happy about. Players are put into the shoes of a schoolgirl in an isolated, rural Japanese town, which crosses over with the nightmarish dimension of Silent Hill's Otherworld for as-yet unknown reasons. Obtuse puzzles, grotesque monster designs, and the series' classic lead pipe for whacking things all return – this is definitely one to watch, or at least it will be when an actual release date is announced.

