How does "Darren Aronofsky's Stephen King's Cujo" sound to you?

Cujo is one of my favorite Stephen King books, the first under his own name where the supernatural is ambiguously psychological (Stanley Kubrick took it upon himself to nudge The Shining thataway; the novel was full of straight-up ghosts), but the 1983 Cujo movie was too prosaic. How would a Darren Aronofsky remake land?

While considered by many to be a filmmaker of art-house films, fare that earned his films Oscar nominations and wins among other accolades, Aronofsky has demonstrated a streak of interest in horror, particularly psychological horror. 2010's Black Swan, which starred Natalie Portman and notched five Academy Award nominations, and Mother!, which starred Jennifer Lawrence, are forays into genre fare of the high-minded kind. (He also once developed an adaptation of Batman: Year One in the early 2000s that never came to pass.)

Roy Lee, who marshaled the new It movies, is producing this too.

