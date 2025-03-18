Kayaker saved baby otter, then released her — but 1-1/2 years later she hasn't forgotten (video)

Mats Janzon, a kayaker who lives in Sweden, was walking in the forest when he heard an unusual noise. So he followed the strange sounds until he came across an abandoned baby otter, who he nurtured back to health before returning her to the wild.

That was about a year-and-a-half ago, but the otter — who he named Leya — has never forgotten him.

In fact, whenever he kayaks into her neighborhood, about every 4–5 days or so, Leya spots him and excitedly swims over for some precious snuggle time. Check out their adorable friendship in the video below, and for more utter cuteness, visit their TikTok here.

Via Outdoors

Previously: Svenn the otter and Pernille the pug have an adorable interspecies friendship

