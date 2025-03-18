Minnesota GOP senator caught being super gross with fake teen, just hours after trying to classify Trump critics as mentally ill

In today's episode of "Republicans Living Their Best Christian Values," Minnesota state senator Justin Eichorn decided to spice up his Monday by allegedly trying to hire a teenager for sex, reports Minnesota Public Radio.

But wait! It gets better!

This sterling example of conservative leadership spent his morning co-sponsoring legislation to officially classify "Trump Derangement Syndrome" as a mental illness. Then, apparently feeling productive after a hard day's work owning the libs, the married father of four allegedly thought he'd treat himself by soliciting what he believed was a 17-year-old girl for prostitution.

Plot twist: It was actually an undercover detective! Whoopsie!

Bloomington police nabbed the 40-year-old family values champion outside his vehicle near Normandale Boulevard.

"wE aRe ShOcKeD bY tHeSe RePorTs," gasped the Senate Republican Caucus.

Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy was all like, "He FeLonY aLLeGaTiOn aGaiNsT sEnAtOr EiChOrN iS dEePLy DiStUrBiNg."

But hey, at least Eichorn managed to squeeze in that Trump Derangement bill before getting hauled off to the Hennepin County jail!

Remember folks, this is the party that keeps telling us they're protecting our children from drag queen story hour.

"jUsTiN hAs A diFfiCuLt rOaD aHeAd aNd He nEeDs To fOcUs On HiS fAmiLy," the GOP caucus helpfully suggested, apparently forgetting that focusing on family was what got him into this mess in the first place — just not his family.

