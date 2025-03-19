An apple a day keeps tinnitus at bay (and so might coffee)

Ringing in your ears? Tinnitus is the perception of ringing, buzzing, or other sounds in the ears without an external source. It can be temporary or chronic and is often the result of exposure to loud noise—which is why many rock musicians suffer from it—along with other causes like age-related hearing loss, ear infections, or other health problems. While not a disease itself, tinnitus can be a symptom of issues like ear damage, circulatory disorders, or stress. As anyone who has it can attest, it's truly terrible and, in many cases, forever. Now, new research suggests that an apple a day can keep the tinnitus away. And it's not the only food that may help.

According to a new study published in the medical journal BMJ Open, "fruit intake, dietary fibre, caffeine and dairy product consumption were negatively correlated with tinnitus incidence."

From The Telegraph:

Researchers in China discovered people with high fruit intake were 35 per cent less likely to develop the condition[…] One of the studies the team looked at found people who ate fewer than 3.6g of fruit fibre per day – the equivalent of one apple – were 65 per cent more likely to have tinnitus. Eight observational studies were conducted involving 301,533 people that assessed 15 dietary factors using questionnaires. The findings took account of a range of foods, including carbohydrates, caffeine, eggs, fruits, fibres, fat, meat, protein, sugar, fish, vegetables and dairy. The combined results suggested "the higher the intake of caffeine, fruit, dietary fibre, and dairy products, the lower the prevalence of tinnitus".



"The primary underlying mechanisms may involve the protective effects of these diets on blood vessels and nerves, as well as their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties," write the researchers.



