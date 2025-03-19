European Union orders Apple to open ecosystem

Apple must open its closed ecosystem to others, including competitors, in the European Union. Reuters reports that the bloc's antitrust regulators ordered the company to allow third parties to interoperate with iPhones and iPads seamlessly.

The move by the European Commission came six months after it opened so-called specification proceedings to ensure that the iPhone maker complies with the Digital Markets Act (DMA) which seeks to rein in the power of Big Tech.

Apple is displeased by the ruling: "Today's decisions wrap us in red tape, slowing down Apple's ability to innovate for users in Europe and forcing us to give away our new features for free to companies who don't have to play by the same rules."



That everyone should have to play by the same rules is a good point! The EU also announced new antitrust actions against Google.

The bloc accused Google Search of treating Alphabet's own services more favorably compared to rival ones — a practice known as "self-preferencing," which is not permitted under the DMA.

Trump, his ass well-kissed by U.S. tech giants, is now fighting their corner: "Last month, Trump issued a directive threatening to impose tariffs on Europe to combat what he called "overseas extortion" of American tech companies through digital services taxes, fines, practices and policies."

