Even deep red MAGA voters are sick of Elon Musk: "Booo!!!" (video)

Elon Musk has become such a pariah, even voters in deep red districts want him out of their business — which a Republican Congressman learned the hard way when he confessed his love of DOGE.

Rep. Mike Flood was speaking to about 200 constituents at a town hall in extremely conservative Columbus, Nebraska when somebody asked, "What makes you think that [Musk] has no conflict of interest? Do you think he would cut [other interests] before he would cut our Medicare, or our Social Security, or our jobs?"

To which the out-of-touch Trump-servant robotically replied, "I support Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency." Needless to say, the roomful of hard-working MAGA voters did not take kindly to the lawmaker's Muskrat love, angrily booing while pumping thumbs-down fists in the air. Looks like Trump is going to have to up the Kool-Aid mix. (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

Flood: I support Elon Musk and the department of government efficiency.Town hall: Boo — Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 2025-03-19T03:43:39.768Z

From Daily Beast:

Musk's secretive government cost-cutting "department" has taken an axe to dozens of federal agencies, and he's signaled that Social Security—which he called the "biggest Ponzi scheme of all time"—could also be on the chopping block. …Just this week, Musk has been allowed to install his own satellite internet in the White House and hawk Teslas from the lawn. And that's not even getting into the $15.4 billion in government contracts his companies have received, or his attempts to eradicate agencies like the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau that regulate his business. Republicans have faced so much angry backlash over Musk and his cuts that party leaders have advised them to stop holding town halls, but Flood decided to brave one anyway.

