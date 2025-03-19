Frontier Airlines mocks Southwest by offering "free checked bags"

After Southwest Airlines recently stunned its loyal customers by canceling its free-checked-bags policy, Frontier Airlines didn't waste anytime changing its own policy — by offering free checked bags. At least for the time being.

In its limited-time promotion called "Your New Love," Frontier — which had been charging customers for checked bags — is now gifting customers "free carry-on, free checked bag (with promo code), free seat selection, and free flight changes" as a way to lure disgruntled Southwest customers.

"We've always had heart," Frontier CEO Barry Biffle said in the company's promotional announcement. "Some airlines are walking away from what travelers love, but we're running towards it. Think of this as the ultimate 'divorce your old airline' deal. If travelers show us the love, we'll make these perks permanent."

"We're bringing back the things people love about flying," Biffle added. "Free bags, free seat selection, and flexibility — without the extra fees. No games, just great value."

Southwest didn't seem to appreciate the mocking promotional campaign by its rival, hitting back with its own statement: "You don't need a promo code to avoid change fees, cancellation fees, view in-flight entertainment or bring along two carry-on items on Southwest."

But not all Southwest customers were appeased by its attempt to smooth things over with a less-than-customary offer.

From The Independent:

"You were my preferred airline. There is officially ZERO reason to fly with you. Your fares were expensive, but I got free bags, and I could pick a good seat free. It's no longer worth it to fly with you. Terrible move, Southwest," one customer wrote on X. "Welp, after nearly 25 years @SouthwestAir will no longer be my preferred airline. The many things that put them above others are all being axed. Way to alienate your base," another shared on X. "My family has always been a SWA family. Taking away the 2 free bags, the open seating, and free changes and cancellations for flights in addition to no longer having competitive prices takes away why loyal customers like us always fly with you. These are bad moves," someone else wrote on X. "I have only ever flown @SouthwestAir for the last 10-12 years because of the 2 free bags. Changing this I think is going to be the worst business decision y'all have ever made. This is what puts you above other airlines. Searching for a new favorite airline," another angry traveler wrote.

But rather than make it up with at least some words of comfort, Southwest seemed to only hold a mirror up to its disappointed customer base with this cold gem of a response: "We know the policy updates are a big change for our Customers—we hear you and understand you're disappointed." End of conversation.

