No smoking gun found in JFK assassination docs

President Trump ordered the publication of remaining classified documents concerning the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy, but nothing remarkable has so far been spotted in the release—and there are still redactions, despite his promise to the contrary.

In accordance with President Donald Trump's directive of March 17, 2025, all records previously withheld for classification that are part of the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection are released.

The BBC reports that experts are combing through thousands of pages.

Of the 1,123 documents included in Tuesday's release from the National Archives and Records Administration, it was not immediately clear how much material was new. Many documents have previously been released in partially redacted form. … peaking to the BBC's US partner CBS News, he said the release was "useful", but he was not expecting "earth-shaking information, either with regard to the assassination or more broadly". Other JFK experts suggested the American public might keep wondering about the possible existence of other documents and information.

There is some interesting stuff, though it's not clear if it's really new.

a KGB official named Nikonov reviewed files from the feared Soviet security service, the KGB, to determine if Oswald "had been a KGB agent." … "Nikonov is now confident that Oswald was at no time an agent controlled by the KGB," the [Soviet] document says. … The KGB files "also reflected that Oswald was a poor shot when he tried target firing in the USSR," the document said.

