'Trump will win again in 2028': Steve Bannon says the quiet part out loud (video)

In case anyone missed the memo that U.S. democracy is crumbling before our very eyes, former MAGA strategist Steve Bannon made it loud and clear: "President Trump will run and win again in 2028," he told NewsNation's Chris Cuomo yesterday.

And when Cuomo asked how Donald Trump would get a third term, Bannon cryptically responded, "We're working on it," before adding, "We'll see what the definition of a 'term limit' is."

"I've already endorsed President Trump," the InfoWars host continued, explaining that plans to install Trump indefinitely has been in the works for years through Project 2025 and other conservative think tanks. "A man like this comes along once every century if we're lucky. We've got him now." (See video below, posted by The Tennessee Holler.)

Bannon on a Trump third term: "We're working on it." 🤨 🇺🇸 Believe him. (Pinocchiogles has already filed a resolution) — The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 2025-03-19T13:20:43.622Z

